Hansal Mehta reveals why Scam 1992 did not win any trophies at Filmfare OTT Awards 2020

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is being hailed by many as one of the best web series of 2020, and fans were surprised when the show was seemingly snubbed at the recent Filmfare OTT Awards 2020. Director Hansal Mehta set the record straight and revealed why it did not win any awards.

An upset fan tweeted, “Once again @filmfare doesn’t recognise and appreciate the real talent. But this time in OTT platform. No awards for Scam 1992 the Harshad Mehta story. Scam 1992 which wins everybody’s heart you are above this @filmfare #pratikgandhi #hansalmehta #shreyadhanwanthary.”

Hansal clarified that Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was ineligible as it came out after the cutoff date for this year’s Filmfare OTT Awards. “Seeing many tweets echoing similar sentiments. #Scam1992 was released much after the cutoff date for this year’s #FilmfareOTTAwards. Hence it was not eligible for nomination. Our biggest award is the love we continue to receive from you,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Hansal said that each winner was deserving. “Fantastic nominees, each deserving an award. And absolutely deserving winners. These awards were a much needed celebration of genuine talent. So heartwarming to witness,” he wrote.

Also see | Karanvir Bohra dances with joy as he reaches hospital for wife Teejay Sidhu’s delivery: ‘Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky’

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows the meteoric rise and subsequent downfall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was implicated in the stock market scam of 1992. The series stars Pratik Gandhi as Harshad, with an ensemble cast that also includes Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik and others.

The Hindustan Times review of the show called it an ‘engrossing watch’. “By giving the audience context and much-needed perspective, a series on a subject as cut-and-dried as securities scam becomes 500 minutes of binge-worthy watch. It lets us decide whether Harshad was a victim or a criminal, while making sure it shows us the person he was,” it said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more