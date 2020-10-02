Happy birthday Hina Khan: When she walked the Cannes red carpet, fielded disparaging ‘Chandivali’ comment with grace

Popular television actor Hina Khan celebrates her birthday on Gandhi Jayanti. The actor increased her fan base by leaps and bounds after her appearance in Bigg Boss 11, where she ended up as the first runner-up. Soon she made her film debut with Lines. She also walked the red carpet at 72nd Cannes Film Festival last year, where the poster of her film was also released.

While her debut was largely appreciated, she received a rather harsh comment by a magazine editor who rather disparagingly had said that ‘‘Cannes is turning into Chandivali Studios’. The comment obviously hurt her but Hina took it in the stride and, in the bargain, won hearts.

Speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra, Hina had said that she felt bad. She had said: “Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. I felt bad not just for myself that I have put in a lot of effort but for the person as well that it’s not required. You are what you are. You don’t need it.”

Hina Khan at Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

Several TV and film personalities including Salman Khan, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona Chakravarti and TV star Arjun Bijlani has come out in support of Hina.

Also read: An actor who used to be a supermodel is ‘mastermind’ of Bollywood drugs nexus: report

The actor did rather well on the red carpet, looking graceful in grey shimmery gowns. She had later attended Chopard party hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Cannes alongwith Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty. Speaking about it, Hina had written on Instagram, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them.”

Priyanka had responded to her saying, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter