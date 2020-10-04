Happy birthday Shweta Tiwari: What the actor once said about falling in love again, dealing with problems, daughter’s debut

Shweta Tiwari has been a popular household name ever since she shot to fame as Prerna on Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor continues to hold her position in the television industry as she is seen as the lead in TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. On the personal front, Shweta continues to hold her ground amid personal troubles and refuses to be bogged down by them. The actor is now gearing up to witness the debut of her daughter Palak.

Here’s what Shweta said about the various aspects of her life:

On finding love again

Shweta split from her husband Abhinav Kohli last year whom she accused of domestic violence. She was playing the role of a middle-aged woman looking to settle down in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan around the same time. But in real life, Shweta refused to adhere to the idea of ‘happy matrimony’ just for the sake of it. On being asked about finding love again, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don’t have time for anybody else. I am so occupied with this love for my kids that I don’t think I am looking at anything else apart than that.”

On not bowing down to problems

Shweta was called ‘brave’ for her way of dealing with her separation. On being asked about how she handles it all with grace, the actor had told Pinkvilla, “I have so many responsibilities, so many people to look after. I can’t afford to be depressed, or sulk, or let myself go in the drains because I have my daughter, my son, have my house to look after. I am the only earning member, I am the only strongest, I think I am the man-woman of the house.”

On finding solace in work

Shweta was working on multiple projects when her marital discord made headlines. The actor, however, did not let her personal life affect her work life and continued to focus on her shows. “My strength is my passion. I work with my passion. I keep my personal and professional life separate. I don’t go on set and say ‘Oh my god, I can’t perform today because I have so many problems’ or I can’t go back home and say ‘don’t fight with me as I need to go to work’. There are two different lives. I am so passionate about my work that when I reach there and I become my character, I don’t really need to think about my problems. My family is so strong that I don’t really feel that there are so many problems. I feel my family takes care of me and I can work.”

On daughter Palak’s education and acting dreams

Shweta continues to be a popular face on TV and is all set to witness the debut of her daughter Palak. The latter will now be seen in Vivek Oberoi’s home production, Rosie. Talking about her plans, Shweta said earlier, “She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated.’”

On accepting things the way they are

Shweta said she refused to be bogged down by haters who troll her for her personal life. “They are so many women around me who are going through these problems. I am not brave. I am very weak. I am trying to overcome my problems. I do cry, I do break but I think that’s normal,” she had said.

