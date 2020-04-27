Sections
Home / TV / Hasmukh: Delhi HC seeks Netflix response on plea to stop airing Vir Das show

Hasmukh: Delhi HC seeks Netflix response on plea to stop airing Vir Das show

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of Netflix on a plea seeking to stop airing the series Hasmukh.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times

Vir Das stars as a murderous comic in Hasmukh.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of Netflix on a plea seeking to stop airing the series Hasmukh, especially episode four, for allegedly damaging the reputation of lawyers.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also issued notice to the producers of the show after the plea filed by advocate Ashutosh Dubey, a Supreme Court lawyer, claimed that the series has alleged that lawyers are thieves, scoundrels, goons and “rapists”.

The petition said that the makers have not only demeaned the advocates, but also the police and politicians. It said that the statements made against the community are highly disparaging, defamatory and bring disrepute to the law profession, lawyers and advocates in the eyes of general public.

Also read: Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea with a mediocre show



On Monday, advocate Dubey pressed for an interim relief and said that the online platform should stop airing the series till the matter is decided. They also sought that at least the alleged defamatory part is expunged.



He said that senior advocates Amit Sibal and Sandeep Sethi, for the respondents did not agree to this prayer and sought time to file the written submissions. According to Dubey, the court reserved its order on the interim application seeking relief asked both the sides to file their written submissions.

The plea had said that the remarks have caused utmost damage to the legal profession in the eyes of the millions of viewers watching it. It had sought that the part in question be deleted. The matter would be now heard on July 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
Northern industries body for staggered opening of economy from May 3
Apr 27, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Best player ever seen’: Jose picks the GOAT & it’s not Messi or Ronaldo
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
This video of relief material being distributed in Manipur is winning Twitter
Apr 27, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.