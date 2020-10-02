Helly Shah on her co-star and more people on set testing positive for Covid-19: I was very scared

It’s been a full decade for Helly Shah since she started acting, but the Covid-19 shooting conditions are something that she, like all others, is encountering for the first time. Currently seen in a fiction show, Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2, she was in for the scare of her life when her co-star Rrahul Sudhir, and more people from the show tested positive for Covid-19.

She admits, “A couple of days back, Rrahul was like ‘Helly I’m getting a different feeling’. We all thought it’s nothing at that point of time, but when he tested positive the next day, we were all very scared. The entire unit had to undergo a test, mine has come negative. I’m not even exaggerating how scared I was, I was really nervous.”

Looking back at the time when she started off acting on the small screen at the age of 15, Shah recalls how she didn’t know anybody at all.

“I was very new and you get to know more people gradually. Having said that, I want to mention people here on TV have always been very welcoming, I never felt that nobody is not treating me well, or not giving me bhaav. They were understanding that this girl is new, and doesn’t know anything,” says the actor, who hails from Ahmedabad.

The 24-year-old has starred in shows such as Swaragini and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and she admits that a lot has changed from the time she entered the television industry. She chooses the word “evolving” to describe it the best and adds, “It should evolve even more”.

Asked if it was tough for her to start off as a teenager in an industry which is known to be so demanding and full of pressures, Shah says the culture change moving to the fast-paced life in Mumbai was difficult.

“When you come from a small town, it’s always said, ‘Mumbai mein life bauhaut fast hai’, that’s what people say. It was weird to adjust to a new atmosphere, new people, it was different, but I was a person who could handle her things well even then. As a child, I was very responsible and understanding of the whole situation, even if I was out of my comfort zone. I managed nicely, and I am proud of my younger self for being able to do everything that I did,” concludes the actor, who will next be seen in a short film directed by Seema Desai.

