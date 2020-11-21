Hichki actor Leena Acharya dies of kidney failure, her Class of 2020 co-star Rohan Mehraa says ‘Last year this time we were shooting’

Hichki actor Leena Acharya died of kidney failure in Delhi on Saturday. She will be remembered for her performances in several shows including web show Class of 2020 and TV show Seth Ji, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Meri Hanikarak Biwi.

Her Class of 2020 co-star Rohan Mehra mourned her death by sharing some happy memories with her on his Instagram Stories. He shared a candid picture with her and wrote, “Rest in peace @leena_acharya20 ma’am. Last year this time we were shooting for Class of 2020. Will miss you.”

Rohan Mehraa shared a throwback picture with Leena Acharya on his Instagram Stories.

Worship Khanna, who played the role of Leena’s son in Seth Ji, told ETimes, “The actress was suffering from kidney ailment for past one and half years. Her mother donated her kidney a while back, but she didn’t survive.”

He added, “I knew she had health issues in 2015. She was surviving on one kidney and working. She had suffered many health ailments in between and in past four months her health had deteriorated a lot. She was an experienced actor and I will remember her forever.”

Leena had shared her last Instagram post on November 3. She had shared stunning pictures of herself in a pink saree paired with some jewellery and makeup. The post went without a caption. A month back, Leena had shared a few quotes from the internet on Instagram. The first quote in Hindi read, “Chand saasein hi hain jo uda lejayengi aur isse zyada maut kya le jayegi (Only a few breaths will take me away, what else will take death from me).”

