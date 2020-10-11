Himani Shivpuri returns to Happu Ki Ultan Paltan set after testing negative for Covid-19, shares video

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri is back on the sets of the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan after testing negative for Covid-19. She took to Instagram to share a video of her first day back and thanked fans for their wishes.

“Hi, this is my first day back to work. Main ghar aa gayi hoon. Thank you very much for your best wishes. Ab main set pe jaane ke liye bilkul taiyaar hoon. Milte hai set pe (I am totally ready to go on the set. See you on the set),” she said in the video.

Last month, Himani tested positive for Covid-19 and was briefly admitted to Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai before being asked to quarantine at home. “Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid.Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested,” she had written on Instagram.

Himani had been sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram account throughout the time that she has been recovering from Covid-19. In one of the videos, she showed the view from her balcony and said that the greenery was helping her heal. She also gave a glimpse of her rose and hibiscus plants.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Himani expressed concerns about shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. She added that though it was ‘scary’, there was a need to return to work for financial reasons.

“I was so scared to go out and shoot, I’m still scared. It’s a scary situation. But people who’re above the age should not be sidelined. In this profession, as you grow older, the work anyway lessens. They’re feeling very bad about it. We don’t even get pension, jitna milta hai woh lifestyle maintain karne me chala jaata hai. As we’re growing, paise kam ho rahe hai, so we need to work,” she had said.

