Himansh Kohli in home quarantine after parents, sister test Covid-19 positive: ‘Even slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful’

Actor Himansh Kohli has revealed that his mother, father and sister have tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tested negative. He shared the news on Instagram and was flooded with messages from industry colleagues, friends and fans.

Himansh wrote in his note, “Since the last 2-3 days mom, Dad and my sister Disha were having symptoms of viral infection, including mild fever. Recently, we all got tested for Novel Coronavirus -- Mom, Dad, and Disha have tested positive with mild COVID 19 infection and I have tested negative. We are home quarantined, taking all precautions, and are thankful to the government authorities for all the help and advice. Hats off to all the people working hard to make sure we are all safe. I hope we come out of it and recover very soon. Need your love and prayers.”

Sharing the note, Himansh wrote on Instagram, “I am taking care of myself and my family members. In the meanwhile, safeguard your family and ensure that they are taking all precautions. Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don’t be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love. Love, #HimanshKohli.” Rapper Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Take care,” while actor Rahul Dev wrote, “Take care my brother.. love you .. and stay blessed.” One fan wrote, “I m praying for uh himanshu sir.” Several others posted “get well soon” and “take care” messages.

Earlier, Himansh had gone to Delhi after the lockdown ended and took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing on the Delhi roads in front of the India Gate. “Finally my 14 day self-quarantine came to end and I visited India Gate early morning to relive the most iconic memory in Delhi ever for my morning jogging. I so loved the virgin green grass, plants that have not been disturbed in a while, and roads less walked. There’s no question that the feel of any place is with its people. I hope things go back to normal really soon! #HimanshKohli #morningworkouts #jogging #indiagate #freshairtherapy #unlock1 #mondaymotivation,” the actor captioned his post.

While his debut film, Yaariyan (2014) garnered him praise, Himansh’s subsequent movies failed to make a mark. After an almost two-year long sabbatical, Himansh recently signed a new film, Boondi Raita, and the shooting was to start in April. However, that got stuck because of the pandemic. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It was quite disturbing for me as I was hopeful to be back with new vigour. I was hopeful and preparing myself for this comeback but this lockdown suddenly happened and our schedules in Dehradun and Rishikesh got cancelled. It was quite depressing initially. ”

Also read: Amul pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with a topical: ‘Marvel of an actor’

“It’s not just me, the entire world is struggling. Only a positive attitude can help us sail through. These are the things my family and friends made me believe in all over again. Those everyday calls and video calls really helped,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more