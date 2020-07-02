Sections
Himanshi Khurana doesn’t want to be addressed as Asim Riaz’s girlfriend: ‘Why is it always about a man?’

Himanshi Khurana has tweeted about being addressed as Asim Riaz’s girlfriend while he is never called ‘Himanshi’s boyfriend’.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 13:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Himanshi Khurana met Asim Riaz during Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has tweeted her displeasure about being addressed as ‘Asim Riaz’s girlfriend’. The couple began dating while they were co-contestants on the reality show and have amassed a big fan following.

Taking to Twitter, Himanshi voiced her frustration. “Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man,” she said. She also let the fans know that all is fine between the two. “Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy,” she wrote.

 

Asim was the runner-up on the latest season of Bigg Boss while the trophy eventually went to Sidharth Shukla. After the show, Asim introduced Himanshi to his family. He took her by the hand to meet his parents. Talking about it, Himanshi had said she was expecting him to talk to his family first. “Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim was looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, ‘See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet’).”



“Main tab bhi bohot shy feel kar rahi thi aur main usko bol rahi thi ‘relax’. Unhone bola, ‘Nahi, main pehli baar apne father se kisi ladki ko milwa raha hoon’ (I was feeling very shy even then and I kept telling him to relax. But he said, ‘No, this is the first time I am introducing a girl to my father’),” she added.

Asim and Himanshi have worked on a couple of music videos together since stepping out of the Bigg Boss house. They were seen in Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

