Himanshi Khurana says someone slashed her car tyres: 'These petty things will not stop me from working'

Himanshi Khurana has said that someone slashed the tyres of her car at a village near Chandigarh. She says it will not keep her from going to work.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 14:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Himanshi Khurana believes someone is trying to sabotage her work.

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has shared on her Instagram Stories how someone damaged her car near Chandigarh. She believes it was a bid to stop her from working.

Himanshi said her car’s tyres were slashed. “Last night someone stabbed d tyres of my car on the shoot at a village near Chandigarh... ki socheya c tussi.. Mainu khajjal karunge.. tussi eh chotiyaan chijjan kar k mainu kam karn to ni rok sakde na mainu dra skde o.. better luck for d next tym.(What did you think? You’ll attack me? Doing these petty things will not stop me from working),” she wrote.

 

Himanshi was a wild card entry on the hit reality show. While inside the Bigg Boss house, she formed a special bond with actor and model Asim Riaz. They are now a couple and have featured in a couple of music videos together since the show ended.



Recently, Himanshi wrote in a tweet that she doesn’t want to be addressed as ‘Asim Riaz’s girlfriend’. Taking to Twitter, Himanshi voiced her frustration. “Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man,” she said. She also let the fans know that all is fine between the two. “Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy,” she wrote.

Himanshi recently collaborated with singer-composer Marshall Sehgal again for a music video. The song titled Tamasha showcased a heartbreaking tale of love and was billed as a tribute to diehard romantics. Himanshi had earlier featured in Marshall’s music video Waqt. She was also a part of Akhil Sachdeva’s song O Jaanewale.

Himanshi and Asim featured together in Neha Kakkar’s Punjabi song Kalla Sohna Nai and then in Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

