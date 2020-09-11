Hina Khan extends support to Ankita Lokhande: ‘Person who’s made it in 2 credible mediums by herself doesn’t need 2 sec fame’

Actor Hina Khan has come out in support of fellow actor Ankita Lokhande, who came under attack from VJ Shibani Dandekar. Ankita, in a long post, had asked how Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had allowed him to consume drugs if he was depressed.

Hina wrote on Twitter: “A person who’s made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star n then shone brighter in films..Absolutely doesn’t need ‘2 second fame’ @anky1912 here’s some love for ur grit n journey. Respect shud b equal in all quarters Period!”

Shibani had launched a scathing attack on Ankita and had written how the Manikarnika actor was doing so for ‘2 seconds fame’. She had written: “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”

Ankita had responded: “I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand.

“Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade? Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’ . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor.”

In a previous post, questioning Rhea’s actions with respect to Sushant’s mental health, Ankita had written: “When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time.

“On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?”

