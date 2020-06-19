Hina Khan goes to work, says she feels unsafe: ‘We actors pay huge price and really work hard’

TV star Hina Khan has resumed work but claimed that she did not feel safe while doing so. Though she did not start shooting yet and only dubbed, she wrote in detail how it is more unsafe for actors as they cannot afford to wear masks while working.

When Hina went to a studio to dub for a project, she chronicled the experience in detail, elaborating how tough the life of an actor is. She shared pictures from her visit to the studio and wrote a series of posts on Instagram.

Sharing a picture as she entered the studio, she wrote, “Work work work. Dubbing. Sh*t Scared.” She shared another picture, of a mask, sanitizer, etc, and captioned it, “Fully equipped. Warm water sanitizer and mask on. Buttt that’s not how works. I can’t dub with my mask on #ActorsLife.”

She also posted her own images from the dubbing studio as she stood in front of the microphone. “This was my first outdoor activity post lockdown...Trust me I just did not feel safe this is just a glimpse of an actor’s life...I sanitized everything around before I began...tried dubbing with the mask on butt that’s not how it works. As an actor either I do it with full dedication or I just choose not to do it... I tried to maintain a distance from the mic and dubbed..but guess what, it didn’t work. I was told my voice is not clear. I realised it’s so, so unsafe to inhale and exhale so close to the microphone...God knows how many of them have dubbed in the same studio before me....God knows who amongst them was a carrier, God knows if some droplets still remained on the microphone,” she wrote on her pictures.

She further wrote, “However, the studio is taking full precautions and sanitizing the place properly and regularly...But one careless move can be fatal unfortunately...We as actors pay huge price and really work hard, I realised everyone in the next room and in the studio remained masked throughout except me..”

“An actor has no choice....you got to do what you got to do...Be it dubbing or shooting...we only take risks to entertain you honestly..and will continue to do so..All we need is your support, love and appreciation,” she added.

