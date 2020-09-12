Hina Khan:People didn’t watch my debut film Hacked in theaters, because it didn’t star a big star’s daughter

After ruling on television for 11 years, Hina Khan debuted in films with the Vikram Bhatt-directed Hacked, earlier this year, which was later released on an OTT platform. The actor says that due to the new cast, the theatrical release wasn’t appreciated as expected, but it was a huge hit online.

Talking about the reception of her debut film, which left her disappointed, she says, “Recently Kareena (Kapoor Khan) spoke up about nepotism and said quite bluntly, ‘If people feel there is so much nepotism, then don’t watch our films’. I agree that it’s the audiences, who decide what they want to watch- be it movies of star kids or newcomers or others. We make so much effort to get our movies into theatres but if we don’t get enough audiences, then blaming nepotism doesn’t help. People didn’t watch my debut film Hacked in theatres, because it didn’t star a big star’s daughter. Hacked was one of the top-most watched films during the lockdown on OTT. I want to urge the audiences to give us a chance to make it a level-playing field. Bollywood mafia insider-outsider- these debates will end if audiences give us equal opportunities.”

With a boom in digital consumption this year, the actor starred in a web series Damaged 2 and later a digital film, Unlocked and is enjoying the experience and process. “I feel for the considerable future, digital will rule and I am very happy with the opportunities I have been getting. People have responded to my acting and commented that they have seen growth in my performance and so have I,” she says.