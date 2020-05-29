Sections
Hina Khan plays a doctor in new TikTok video with Sahil Anand, hilarious clip wins internet

Hina Khan can be seen in a cute and funny video where she plays a doctor with Sahil Anand. Check it out here.

Updated: May 29, 2020 15:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Hina Khan reveals her funny side with her latest video.

TV stars Hina Khan and Sahil Anand have come together for a comic TikTok Video and it is going viral online. A happy Hina also shared her photo as she met boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal after a long gap.

In the TikTok video, Sahil asks Hina, “Doctor sahab kidhar jaa rahe ho (Where are you going doctor)?” When she says, “Yaar meri tabiyat kharab hai, kisi doctor ko dikhane ja rahi hu (I am unwell, my friend. Going to a doctor),” he reminds her that she herself is a doctor. Hina then responds, “Nahi meri fees zyada hai (But my fees is high).” Shared by a fan club on Instagram, the video has been liked more than 28,000 times while the original TikTok video posted by Sahil was viewed 33,000 times and had 28, 000 likes on the platform.

 

Recently, Hina also posted an image with her boyfriend. She is currently living with her family in lockdown in Mumbai, and posted a picture with Rocky whom she met “after ages.”



In her latest fitness post in lockdown, Hina showed some tough moves and wrote, “#BarrePilates #RiseGirl I know I know, it seems very easy when u look at it.. My reaction was exactly the same when my Pilates instructor @shefalishirke gave me a demo and explained the exercise.. buuttttt trust me guys it’s not that simple..when you lift your feet up in the air and your entire body weight lies on the tips of your toes or max to max on the balls of your feet.. you hv to keep going and continue to pulse, squat, releve and many other forms of barre exercises, without breaking the flow.. #TryItToBelieveIt.”

 Also read: Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma says her exit from the show not due to her high fees, accepts ‘It will cost me a lot of money’

She added, “And Barre is just a prop to balance, you can’t put your weight on the barre.. Rule no 1 A very effective workout to strengthen and tone your muscles, and definitely improves your posture.. #WorkoutWithHinaKhan #PilatesGirl #Beginner #BodyBalance.”

