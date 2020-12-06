Sections
Hina Khan poses in a blanket and a bikini in new pictures from Maldives vacation. See here

Hina Khan poses in a blanket and a bikini in new pictures from Maldives vacation. See here

Actor Hina Khan has shared new pictures from her recent Maldives vacation, which show her posing in a polka-dot bikini and a blanket.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 12:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Hina Khan has been sharing pictures from her Maldives vacation.

Actor Hina Khan conducted elaborate photoshoots while on vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, and her parents. Hina has been sharing regular updates from her holiday, even after returning home.

“Cheers to Life,” she wrote in a Sunday Instagram post, which contained several pictures of the actor, posing on a seaside patio, draped in a blanket. She was holding a glass of (what appears to be) champagne. On Saturday, she’d shared a picture of herself, wearing a blue polka-dot bikini, a pair of sunglasses and a large hat.

 

 



She shared 15 posts during her vacation, with most of the posts containing several pictures. Not to mention the dozens of updates she’s shared for her fans on Instagram Stories.

Previously, she’d shared pictures of herself posing next to a seaplane, and videos from inside her fancy hotel room, which had a view of the sea, an outdoor patio, and an infinity pool.

The Maldives has been a popular destination for Bollywood celebrities in recent weeks -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu honeymooned there, Katrina Kaif dropped by for a work trip, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spent a couple of days there, and Aadar Jain accompanied girlfriend Tara Sutaria on her birthday trip.

Also read: Hina Khan strikes Deepika Padukone’s bikini pose in Maldives, see throwback pic

Before the vacation, Hina was seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior contestant’ along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She left the show with the other seniors after a two-week stint.

