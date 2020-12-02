Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Hina Khan poses like a ‘boss babe’ on Maldives vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, see stunning new pics

Hina Khan poses like a ‘boss babe’ on Maldives vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, see stunning new pics

Actor Hina Khan has shared stunning new pictures from her Maldives vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Check out her latest posts here.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 19:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Hina Khan soaks in the sun, on vacation in the Maldives.

Actor Hina Khan, who is on vacation in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her parents, has shared several new pictures on social media. Hina kept her fans updated with multiple photoshoots, pictures of her stunning room, and of the meals she’s been enjoying.

She called herself a ‘boss babe’ in the caption of her first post, which showed her posing in a black outfit, with sunglasses and a hat. The second post showed Hina wearing a loose-fitting beach top, while the third one showed her in a white top.

 

 



 

On her Instagram Stories, the actor posted pictures of her mother, and of elaborate meals and drinks that she’s having. One video, however, showed heavy rain lashing against the window of her room.

Previously, she’d shared pictures of herself posing next to a seaplane, and videos from inside her fancy hotel room, which had a view of the sea, an outdoor patio, and an infinity pool.

Also read: Step inside Hina Khan’s stunning Maldives hotel room, as she vacations with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See pics

The Maldives has been a popular destination for Bollywood celebrities in recent weeks -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu honeymooned there, Katrina Kaif dropped by for a work trip, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spent a couple of days there, and Aadar Jain has accompanied girlfriend Tara Sutaria on her birthday trip.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Dec 02, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Dec 02, 2020 19:03 IST
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Dec 02, 2020 16:54 IST
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 17:21 IST

latest news

Hina Khan poses like a ‘boss babe’ on Maldives vacation with Rocky Jaiswal
Dec 02, 2020 19:17 IST
With people from all across the world running, ADHM 2020 turns out to be a huge success
Dec 02, 2020 19:23 IST
LGB adults may be less likely to take statins to prevent heart disease
Dec 02, 2020 19:16 IST
Punjab cabinet okays development of Amity University campus in Mohali
Dec 02, 2020 19:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.