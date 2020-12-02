Hina Khan poses like a ‘boss babe’ on Maldives vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, see stunning new pics

Actor Hina Khan, who is on vacation in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her parents, has shared several new pictures on social media. Hina kept her fans updated with multiple photoshoots, pictures of her stunning room, and of the meals she’s been enjoying.

She called herself a ‘boss babe’ in the caption of her first post, which showed her posing in a black outfit, with sunglasses and a hat. The second post showed Hina wearing a loose-fitting beach top, while the third one showed her in a white top.

On her Instagram Stories, the actor posted pictures of her mother, and of elaborate meals and drinks that she’s having. One video, however, showed heavy rain lashing against the window of her room.

Previously, she’d shared pictures of herself posing next to a seaplane, and videos from inside her fancy hotel room, which had a view of the sea, an outdoor patio, and an infinity pool.

The Maldives has been a popular destination for Bollywood celebrities in recent weeks -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu honeymooned there, Katrina Kaif dropped by for a work trip, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spent a couple of days there, and Aadar Jain has accompanied girlfriend Tara Sutaria on her birthday trip.

