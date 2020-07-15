Sections
Hina Khan replies to fan who wants her to stop posting gym videos and 'upload quality content': 'My choices mine alone'

Hina Khan was asked to stop sharing only gym videos and put up ‘quality content’. See her reply here.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hina Khan said that her workout videos have inspired a lot of people.

Hina Khan has been motivating fans to keep up with their fitness routines during the coronavirus pandemic by sharing her workout videos. One of her fans was unimpressed and tweeted to her, asking her to ‘upload quality content only’. The actor gave a humble response.

The Twitter user, who claims to be a ‘proud Hinaholic’, had written, “10 freaking million views on Hina’s Reel Video. This is insane @eyehinakhan! Stop posting gym reel & upload quality content only.”

Instead of taking offence, Hina gently reminded the fan that ‘millions’ were inspired by her workout videos. “My dear, You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone. If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love though,” she wrote.

 



Also read: Karan Tacker shifts from Mumbai to Lonavala house after five people test Covid-19 positive in his building

Hina became a household name with the popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played Akshara from 2009 to 2016. She also participated in popular reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She was seen as Komolika in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot but quit the show last year. Earlier this year, she was seen in the films Hacked and Unlocked.

Recently, in an interview with IANS, Hina opened up about the discrimination faced by television actors who want to enter the film industry. She said that it was not a level playing ground for them.

Talking about nepotism, Hina said, “If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it’s absolutely okay. But, it is not fair when you don’t give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don’t get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves.”

