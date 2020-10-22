Hina Khan reunites with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, showers him with kisses after leaving Bigg Boss house

After spending two weeks inside the Bigg Boss house during the current season of the reality television show, actor Hina Khan is back with her family. On Thursday, she shared video clips of time spent with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a number of short clips - some were about the warm welcome she received from her family. While some showed cakes with welcome messages on them. In two other clips, she can be seen sitting in Rocky’s lap. As they chat, at one point, she kisses him on his cheek and he kisses her back.

Hina was one of the ‘toofani’ seniors along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Their equation inside the house was friendly but also involved some fights. Hina was the runner-up on Bigg Boss 11, beaten by Shilpa Shinde. Her life, post the stint on the show has been eventful, which also involved her debut at Cannes Film Festival last year. A big star on television even before she took part in Bigg Boss, Hina made her film debut with Lines. It was for the poster launch of this film that she had been to Cannes.

However, the appearance was mired with controversy after a prominent journalist made a rather disparaging comment about her. He had reportedly said: “Cannes is turning into Chandivali Studios.”

However Hina had responded to it with grace and dignity despite being hurt. Talking to Anupama Chopra, she had said: “Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. I felt bad not just for myself that I have put in a lot of effort but for the person as well that it’s not required. You are what you are. You don’t need it.”

Hina won a lot of support from her colleagues on television and from her fans too.

