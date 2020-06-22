Sections
Home / TV / Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal doesn’t agree with Sonam Kapoor: ‘I expected better from you’

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal doesn’t agree with Sonam Kapoor: ‘I expected better from you’

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has criticised Sonam Kapoor’s post on privileges as a star kid.The actor had said it is her ‘karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born’.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sonam Kapoor had said she is proud be born in the family that she has but the comment did not go well with many.

Hia Khan’s boyfriend and TV producer Rocky Jaiswal responded to actor Sonam Kapoor’s post on privileges she gets as a star kid, sayings he ‘expected better’ from the actor. Sonam had shared expletive-laden messages being sent to her and her family as the ‘insider vs outsider’ debate was reignited after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As part of the Father’s Day message, she went on to say that she is proud to be her father’s daughter, calling it her karma. “Today on Father’s Day, I’d like to say one more thing, yes I’m my father’s daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud to be his daughter,” she wrote.

Rocky responded, “So, every individual who’s been denied d opportunity they deserved bcoz of #Privileges n #Nepotism deserved it for their ‘Karma’ in thr past life? By that logic, I can’t begin to imagine ur next life @sonamakapoor! Respectfully M’am, I expected better frm U given ur fathers BG.”

 



 

He added, “Btw this western version of a sacred cosmic balance is d reason why d poor r left in this country on d roads by d rich, privileged n powerful. Justifying cruelty in d name of ‘Karma’ by d high, mighty n powerful.Thumbs up for accepting ur reality n respect ur opinion otherwise!.”

Also read: ‘I often have people waiting outside to get a glimpse of me’: Radhika Apte on her life in London

Sushant was found dead at his residence at the age of 34 on June 14. His death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, especially for outsiders.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong leader Bagul is party head in PMC
Jun 22, 2020 18:52 IST
‘Entire nation is delighted by SC’s nod for Rath Yatra in Puri’: Amit Shah
Jun 22, 2020 18:52 IST
CBSE likely to inform Supreme Court on Tuesday about its decision on pending board exams
Jun 22, 2020 18:51 IST
Hyderabad hospital declares woman Covid-19 free then says she died of it
Jun 22, 2020 18:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.