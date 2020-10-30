Hina Khan’s father blocks all her credit cards, offers Rs 200 cash for coffee. Watch hilarious video

Hina Khan’s father has made it his mission to teach her a thing or two about savings. The actor has shared video featuring her with her father after he blocked all her credit cards.

A bunch of videos shared by Hina on her Instagram Stories show her complaining about her cards while her dad is all calm. “I don’t have any debit, credit card, can you listen to me?,” she asks him in the video. He replies that she doesn’t need any cards, adding that he didn’t block her card but stopped them altogether because she will end up spending money. He tells her that this is the time to start saving up due to the pandemic. When Hina asked him how she will shop for things or even buy a cup of coffee, he offered her Rs 200 in cash.

Watch their banter here:

Hina is also celebrating 10 million followers on Instagram on Friday. She shared a picture of herself with a bunch of balloon and thanked her fans for showering her with love. “10 Million Strong Thank you #10MillionHinaholics #10MillionInstaHearts,” she wrote. Gauahar Khan and Ronit Roy also wished her . “Apne kuch followers mere peeche bhi laga do (Give me some of your followers too) congrats darling... more power to you,” Ronit wrote in a comment.

Hina was recently seen on the 14th season of Bigg Boss. She joined the show as a guest ‘senior’, to give the new season a jump start. She was joined by previous Bigg Boss winner, Siddharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

Hina was known for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before she took part in Bigg Boss season 11. She later starred in a web series and a film as well. In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Hina talked about her TV actors are looked down upon.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah attacked by goons, CCTV footage of incident shared online

“Yes, TV is always looked down upon. It’s sad because these are the same people who literally use us and our platform to promote their own projects. TV has the maximum reach. It shows how there’s a lot of classism and class divide that exists between the two industries. TV actors are looked at as mazdoors, they work their *** off, do double shifts everyday almost. They always tell us that we act over the top. But that’s the demand of our audience. Give us a chance and let us prove ourselves. We can do the subtle acting, too.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter