Sections
Home / TV / Hina Khan shares throwback pics from the beach, declares: ‘I need my licence to chill back’

Hina Khan shares throwback pics from the beach, declares: ‘I need my licence to chill back’

Actor Hina Khan posts throwback pictures from her time by the beach, declaring how she is missing the beach during the lockdown. See pictures here.

Updated: May 30, 2020 13:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hina Khan has been active on Instagram through the lockdown period.

Actor Hina Khan is missing her time by the beach. On Saturday, she shared a bunch of throwback pictures from a beach holiday.

Sharing the images, she wrote: ‘I need my licence to chill back #BeachLove #ThrowBack.’ In the pictures, Hina is wearing a two-piece swim suit in orange and white floral prints. Her hair has a golden glint to it and she is wearing a pink lipstick. The picture drew cheers both from her industry colleagues and fans. Ekta Kapoor, her producer in many TV serials, wrote: ‘Wooooaaaah” while actor Pooja Banerjeee dropped several red heart eyes emojis. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar said: “So hot.” Actor Aamna Sharif wrote: “Stunner.” Several of her fans dropped red heart, crown and fire emojis.

 

Through the lockdown period, Hina has kept her fans entertained posting funny videos about doing housework, inspiring workout videos and during the Ramzan period, some rather sombre and peaceful pictures of herself and life during the period.



Also read: Hrithik Roshan is quarantining with ex Sussanne Khan and their sons at his stunning sea-facing home. See inside pics, video

At the start of the lockdown, she had posted a funny video of doing pocha (moping the floor) with her mom instructing her. She had written a long post: “Since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And this video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all.”

“A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity.”

“This is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former BCCI treasurer bats for IPL, wants Dhoni to continue
May 30, 2020 14:31 IST
Over 2k migrant workers test positive for Covid-19: Top updates from Bihar
May 30, 2020 14:31 IST
Elections for 5 non-permanent members of UNSC in June; India assured of seat
May 30, 2020 14:28 IST
Demand for homes will pick up after Covid-19 lockdown ends: HDFC CEO Keki Mistry
May 30, 2020 14:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.