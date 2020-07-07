Hina Khan sings hit ’90s song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye for fans, Rohit Roy promises to ‘sing it back’ to her soon. Watch

Hina Khan has kept her fans engaged through the lockdown period with a series of interesting posts.

Actor Hina Khan has been entertaining her fans through the lockdown period even as we all stayed home. Late on Monday, she posted a video of herself, displaying her singing skill.

Sharing the video, she simply wrote: “#SingingASong #TumDenaSaathMera Just like that!.” In the video, she says that she felt like recording a song for her fans and picked one of her favourite songs. She then sings the song from the 1990 film Jurm, sung by Kumar Sanu and featuring Meenakshi Seshadri and Vinod Khanna.

Her performance got a nod from her industry colleagues, with many writing in appreciation. Actor Mouni Roy dropped red-heart emojis, while actor Rohit Roy wrote: “Omg that’s one of my faves too !!! Will sing it back to you soon.” Fellow actor Aashka Goradia said: “So so so beautiful.”

Hina’s fans too were very excited to hear her sing: one user marvelled at her voice and said “wowwwww your voice” while another said “beautiful”. May others dropped clapping hands, red heart and other appreciative emojis on the post.

Through the lockdown, Hina has been posting inspiring posts, ranging from her exercise regimen (and how she has not let the lockdown affect her schedule), celebrations during festivals or generally ‘slice of life’ posts to spread a note of positivity.

Sharing pictures on International Yoga Day earlier in June, she had written: “Move your body and still your Mind.. Lengthen, strengthen, Rise, feel Taller and Peaceful.. #happyinternationalyogaday.”

Sharing pictures with her dad on Father’s Day, she had written: “Always your Princess #DaddysLittleGirl Happy Father’s Day Dad.” Similarly, on Mother’s Day in May, she had shared a black-and-white picture from her childhood and had written: “Maa.. My First and forever friend Happy Mother’s Day Mommy..”

Early in the lockdown, she had posted peaceful and tranquil pictures of observing roza (the month-long fasting) and had written: “Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis.”

Hina, who shot to fame playing Komolika in Etka Kapoor’s hit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, made her film Bollywood debut earlier this year with Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

