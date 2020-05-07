Hina Khan thanks boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal for not paying heed to gossip about her, says ‘I love this about you’

Hina Khan is unfazed by the intense media scrutiny on her and the gossip that follows, and she has her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to thank for it. She took to her Instagram stories to thank him for being ‘so sorted’ and never paying heed to rumours about her.

Hina shared a quote, which said, “Gossip dies when it hits a wise person’s ears.” She tagged Rocky and wrote, “Thank you for always giving me another perspective of everything happening around us. You are so sorted and I love this about you.”

Hina Khan thanked Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram stories.

With the nation under a lockdown, Hina and Rocky are away from each other. However, distance has only made their love grow stronger. Last month, he penned a poem for her: “The flow of time has made our foundation so strong. No matter how far apart the floors are, we’re like a tall building. We’ll always be connected. We’ll always be together!”

Hina made her acting debut with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played Akshara Maheswari Singhania. She met Rocky, who was a supervising producer on the show, during the making and fell in love with him.

Currently, Hina is celebrating Ramzan with her family and often shares glimpses of the festivities on Instagram, from her iftar spread to her rozas.

Hina made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Hacked. The filmmaker had earlier told IANS that he knew she was the right choice for the film after watching her on Bigg Boss 11.

“She has a unique sense of style and from a ‘saas bahu’ girl has made herself into a fashion icon. Hina plays a fashion editor in Hacked and when I saw her after Bigg Boss, I knew she was it for the role. A good looking good actor and a good human. What else are we looking for?” he said.

