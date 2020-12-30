Hiten Tejwani on his first day on Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi sets: ‘They hadn’t even decided my name when I reached the sets’

Actor Hiten Tejwani has said that the showmakers had not even named his character when he joined Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...on his first day. In a recent interview, Hiten, who has since ruled the small screen with various popular shows, also talked about the recent pandemic induced lockdown that forced everyone to stay indoors.

“I remember going to the set and my name was still not decided. They were discussing whether to name me Karan or something else. And before getting the look shot, I got to know my name is Karan. First scene was my footsteps and then they showed my face. I came and I smiled. I was playing Sahil’s friend. That time I was just Karan and not Karan Virani. They later found out that I am the illegitimate son,” Hiten told Times of India in an interview.

Asked if he auditions for his roles, after all these years in the business, Hiten told the daily, “Yes, yes I do. The thing is, people have seen me in a particular role, and they want to see me in the role they want to offer… to see if I can look that part, it’s equally important and ok. There’s nothing wrong in that. And I want to tell this to all the actors with all due respect, that if you are a good actor, you shouldn’t think that you won’t audition,. That’s my belief.”

Elaborating on how he spent the lockdown, Hiten also said, “By God’s grace, I have never seen hardship in life. And I have taken breaks for myself when my kids were born, during opening of my restaurant. Apart from that I have been working throughout luckily. These six months were a blessing in disguise where I got to spend so much time with my family. And now I am busy once again.”

Hiten had told Hindustan Times in an interview earlier this year, “This ‘mask and sanitiser compulsory’ environment and the restrictions of not being able to step out to meet our friends and relatives, is making us frustrated and anxious. Then there is job-related stress. I feel all these combined are affecting our mental health.”

Also read: Alaya F on life advice she got from mom Pooja Bedi: ‘If you get married before 30, you’re doing the stupidest thing ever’

“In the industry, the whole idea is that ‘life goes on’. There’s no time. We do tell people to reach out (if one is feeling low), but it also happens that people avoid your calls when they know you might just talk about what’s bothering you. I hope we realise how much harm it might cause missing that one phone call. “It’s better to go home when you know there’s time before work starts. If you’re with family, you’ll have food to eat, emotional support and everything can be sorted,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more