‘How to apply sir?’: Maanvi Gagroo replies to R Balki, adds she likes both Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Maanvi Gagroo has reacted to filmmaker R Balki’s recent comments on nepotism in Bollywood. Calling nepotism a ‘foolish argument’, Balki had said in a Hindustan Times interview, “The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.”

Reacting to his statement, she tweeted, “How to apply Sir?” She added in another tweet, “P.S. I do like both Alia & Ranbir though.”

Not just Maanvi but filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, actor Avinash Tiwary and editor Apurva Asrani have also reacted to Balki’s statement. While Apurva listed the names of 22 actors he thought were better than Alia and Ranbir, Avinash wrote, “Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don’t step out to watch them.”

Avinash, too, clarified in a second tweet that he thinks both Ranbir and Alia are ‘brilliant’, “but to say tht there are no other actors beyond nd better is a statement which can only be verified if enough opportunities are given to others...” He further assured that he isn’t taking a dig at anyone, but just at ‘ideas and opinions’.

Elaborating his point, Balki had said that he finds it unfair to use words like nepotism when certain actors are concerned. “Understand that audiences don’t like actors without talent. Sometimes, they also want to see star kids on screen. That’s only the first chance that you get, and then one needs to survive on their own. I agree it’s far more difficult for an outsider to make an entry in films, but talent gets the opportunity,” he had said.

Also read: Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

“It’s undeniable that this (nepotism) happens everywhere. Think about the Mahindras, Ambanis, Bajajs… Their father passed on the businesses to them. Does anyone say ‘No I don’t think Mukesh Ambani shouldn’t run this business, someone else should?’ In every strata of the society, it happens, even a driver or a vegetable seller passes on businesses to their children. So, it’s a foolish argument. Remember we live in a free society,” he asserts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more