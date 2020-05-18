Humari Bahu Silk’s Chahat Pandey clarifies she is not contemplating suicide, says her mother was misunderstood

Television actor Chahat Pandey has refuted rumours of her contemplating suicide due to non-payment of dues by the producers of her TV soap Humari Bahu Silk. She says that it has all been a misunderstanding.

The cast and crew of the now defunct show made headlines over the weekend when lead actor Zaan Khan made a few social media posts. Zaan had said that the producers have not made payments to actors and technicians on the show. Due to their desperate situation, they have been making threats of attempting suicide.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Zaan said that even Chahat was on the ‘verge of committing suicide’ and was stopped by her mother. Now, Chahat says that her mother’s words caused confusion.

“Actually, one day my mother was very angry and we were having a discussion in a group call about this issue. And she just said, ‘Agar meri beti ne kuch ulta seedha kar liya toh kaun zimedar hoga (Who would be responsible if my daughter took any drastic step?). I think that must have led to the confusion. But ab paani sar ke uppar se jaa chuka hai, sab ki haalat kharab hai. Main nahi chahti koi bhi aaisa galat kadam uthaaye (But water has now gone over the head. I don’t want anyone to take a wrong step),” she said.

In his Instagram post, Zaan had written, “I request to all my actor friends & especially my fans PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD I am really sorry to be sharing this, i am someone who doesnt like to talk about negativity, but i just HAD to. This is for me, for my co actor’s, my fellow technician’s, my cameraman, my unit and my make up dada. I have worked with multiple productions in my career like Balaji telefilms , sphereorigin , fourlions , Fireworks , and many more and never have i had to deal with non payment for the entire show. This is what the harsh reality of our industry is. PRODUCERS - @devyanirale ) , @guptajyoti12 , Sudhashu Tripathi wake up and pay all the technicians actors . BOHOT HO GAYA AB ! stop being so inhuman @zeetv @zee5 @zeetvme Please share this as much as you guys can.”

Humari Bahu Silk aired on ZeeTV last year and was pulled off air in just five months.

