Hunar Hale: It’s sad that actors who aren’t ready to shoot right now, have to opt out of their shows

Despite shoots resuming for many TV and web projects in Unlock 2.0, there are some actors who’re still not okay with the idea of getting back to work, even with all precautions in place. Hunar Hale, whose show Paramavatar Shri Krishna went off air just before the lockdown started, feels rather ‘lucky’ that she is not required to resume shoot immediately.

“I don’t have to deal with the pressure of the lockdown happening and me having to get back to work whether the circumstances are good or not. But people who were working earlier had to get back on set. Some of them are my friends, too. And one of my very close friend had to also take the very difficult call of opting out of her show because she felt this isn’t the right time to get back to work,” says Hale.

The actor calls herself fortunate that she didn’t have to face such a scenario where she had no other option but to quit the show. “Wanting to opt out of a show you really like, is a very difficult decision. You get attached to the show and you’re proud of it and then you see somebody replacing you. It’s very tough,” she adds.

Hale feels that even with all the safety protocols being implemented, and everyone following social distancing norms, it’s not easy to shoot, especially for actors, who’ve to remain without masks while giving takes.

“Ones who’re taking a call to shoot in these circumstances, I’d say for them, it’s desperate times, desperate measures. Those who’re working are completely aware of the risks involved and if they still want to do it, it’s their choice,” she says, adding that she understands, “You know when you’re working in the industry, there’s a spark and when you’re away from the spark, it tends to haunt you. That’s the case here I feel for people who’re financially stable but still resuming work.”

However, she doesn’t discount the fact that many have resumed work out of sheer necessity. “There are crew members whose livelihoods depend on the job and them resuming work is understandable. Even for single parents, I think going back to work is the only option,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more