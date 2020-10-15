Hussain Kuwajerwala: When TV shows go on for long, they seem boring and regressive

Sections
Actor Hussain Kuwajerwala says it’s wrong to say TV isn’t experimenting as far as content is concerned but not everything works.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is known for TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Krishna Arjun, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo.

Much like his fans and well wishers, Hussain Kuwajerwala too is looking forward to be back on TV. After his last outing Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo in 2018, the actor did a few episodes in non-fiction shows. But Kuwajerwala is in no rush. Unlike his initial years, he now has the liberty, both in experience and financially, to wait for right projects.

“When you start, you end up doing everything. Tab choice nahi hoti hai… abhi freedom of choice hai. I want to go to the sets feeling excited and not thinking of this is a commitment that needs to be fulfilled,” he says.

 

On whether he’s unhappy with the kind of content TV is making or if not getting the right offers is stopping him, the actor shares, “The story needs to interest me. As far as content is concerned, you can’t sell something which doesn’t sell.”

Kuwajerwala explains there are medium-related limitations. “It’s easy to criticise and say this story isn’t good or this scene isn’t interesting. In a film or web series, you’ve limited time and episodes. Now if you take the same track and stretch it to even 200 episodes, you would understand the drill. Not saying it’s impossible but it’s definitely difficult,” he says, adding it’s wrong to say that TV isn’t experimenting.

“But not all experiments are successful. When you start a show, it’s interesting but slowly when it goes on for a long time, things do get boring, kabhi kabhi regressive bhi lagta hai... I would also not deny that there’s a tendency of repeating something that garners good response as that brings money. And, audience might say we watch whatever we are offered. So it sort of cuts both ways,” he laughs softly.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

