Sections
Home / TV / I am also an opinionated person but I know how to filter: Rashami Desai

I am also an opinionated person but I know how to filter: Rashami Desai

So, when a celebrity speaks too much or too less, why do they end up getting targeted? Actor Rashami Desai feels everyone is entitled to have an opinion

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:08 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

The actor also admits that if one is too engrossed in social media activities, it can have repercussions on their mental well being (Photo: Instagram/imrashamidesai)

Social media is a strange world in itself, where on one hand netizens laud the spirit of celebs to open up about mental health issues, while on other hand, some are even mocked and trolled for not speaking enough. So, when a celebrity speaks too much or too less, why do they end up getting targeted?

Actor Rashami Desai feels everyone is entitled to have an opinion. “And it’s their point of view. They write whatever they want. But, it speaks a lot about the person’s state of mind who’s accusing you,” she says.

Citing the current state of affairs the world is going through as the reason for heightened toxicity on social media, the Uttaran actor says that it’s the same situation worldwide right now.

READ: Social media is toxic because the world has become toxic: Richa Chadha



“There’s so much tension and negativity around us, so it’ll come out somewhere. But these people must realise they’re not contributing to anybody’s life. Lot of people have committed suicide because of social networking also. So, people should know how much and when to talk and how much to filter. I block such people immediately. There are people I follow par aap itne velle toh ho nahi ke saare tweets padhoge,” she shares.



Desai, 34, further admits that if one is too engrossed in social media activities, it can have repercussions on their mental well being.

READ: Despite growing toxicity on social media, actors feel these platforms can still be good

“Social media can impact people in several ways. But it depends on you, as a person, where does the medium stand and how important it is for you. I like being there, I’m also quite an opinionated person, but I know how to filter what I say. At the end of the day, if I look at my past tweets, I should also like them,” points the ex Bigg Boss contestant.

Looking at the positive side of everything, the actor feels it was somewhat important for everyone to slow down amid the fast paced life we’re leading. “It was high time we all gained some clarity. Aaj kal ki bhaagti daudti zindagi mein pandemic ne rishto ki value batayi hai. People have realised the values of life,” she asserts.

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Increase daily Covid-19 tests to 1.50 lakh, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Aug 26, 2020 15:27 IST
Let’s appeal to Supreme Court to postpone NEET, JEE: Mamata Banerjee to non-BJP chief ministers
Aug 26, 2020 15:24 IST
KGF: Chapter 2 shoot resumes, Prakash Raj joins the sets, see pics
Aug 26, 2020 15:20 IST
Mike Pompeo to have closed-door meetings with royal family in Bahrain, UAE’s top officials
Aug 26, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.