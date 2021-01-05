‘I am Arshi Khan, I’ll destroy you’: Rubina Dilaik gets into heated argument on Bigg Boss 14, watch

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan lashed out at co-contestant Rubina Dilaik, in a new promo video for Tuesday’s episode. She said that Rubina is humiliating herself by discussing the nominations, and warned her not to mess with her.

“I am Arshi Khan, I’ll destroy you,” she said. “People might be afraid of you, I’m not.” Rubina replied, “You’re a joke.” As the argument escalated, Arshi challenged Rubina to show what she’s made of. “This is your reality, you’re fake,” Rubina said.

In another promo video, Rakhi Sawant said that she hasn’t seen her husband in over a year, and that she doesn’t care much about him. Rakhi’s husband has been the source of great mystery, and his arrival on the show has been steadily built up.

Rakhi had a conversation about her husband with Abhinav Shukla. She said in Hindi, “Dear husband, you want a divorce, then go for it. I’m not afraid of you.” Turning to Abhinav, she continued, “Not like he’s going to show up now. He hasn’t met me in over a year. I called him thrice, he didn’t come. I had mehendi done four times, he didn’t come. I haven’t felt a thing for him.”

As a shocked Abhinav looked on, Rakhi continued, “What should I do, I need companionship. I never wanted to bring all this out in public.” Neither Abhinav nor his wife, Rubina, seemed to take Rakhi seriously.

The video then cut to Rakhi in the confession room, literally making a confession to Bigg Boss about being attracted to Abhinav. She said, “Is it wrong to feel a one-sided attraction? The next time there’s some task that requires pairs, please pair me with Abhinav. I want to steal him from Rubina. She fights for him, I will also fight for him as his second wife. No, his girlfriend.”

