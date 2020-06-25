I am getting married on Avika’s birthday: Manish Raisinghan

Actors Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor made headlines due to their close friendship and rumours of dating, ever since they played a couple on the TV show Sasuraal Simar Ka in 2011. Both of them kept denying the dating rumours which never ceased. Now, we have learnt that Raisinghan is tying the knot, but not with Gor, instead with actor Sangeita Chauhaan, who he met on the sets of their TV show, Ek Srinagar- Swabhimaan. The couple has been dating for two years now.

Talking about his marriage plans, Raisinghan says, “We are getting married in a Gurudwara in Mumbai on June 30, with only 10 people in attendance. Neither of our parents will attend the wedding as they are senior citizens and we don’t want to take any risks. Shaadi karke seedha ghar aayenge and celebrate karenge.” He plans to have a reception once things get back to normal.

He reveals that though his parents are fond of her, they didn’t know how serious the relationship was, neither did her parents. “It was a jhatka for everyone. On June 11 or 12, my dad and I were talking and he brought up the topic of marriage and I said yes. It was a surprise for him and my mum when I said Sangeita was the girl and then I called her and told her I want to talk to her parents but she said she would break the news to them and then put me on. It all happened in one day. It felt more like a comedy show than a serious affair as it happened so quickly (laughs). Later, when we got the auspicious dates, and one of the dates was June 30, which is my bestie, Avika’s birthday and so we chose that. Avika was thrilled and we have a pact that she will get married only on my birthday (laughs).”

Raisinghan admits that he kept his relationship with Sangeita under wraps as he doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. “Whatever rumours (with Avika) came out, were not in my hands. There was no truth in them. In fact, as recent as May 2020, there were rumours that we got married. They just don’t stop.

As for Sangeita, we met during Swabhiman but were cordial to each other. Later, we met at Suchitra Pillai’s party and hit it off. It was a slow built-up between us and here we today.” Sangeita was earlier married to Chirag Shah for eight years.