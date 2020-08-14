I-Day special:My twins, Bella and Vienna listen to the National Anthem every day, says Karanvir Bohra

Actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are making sure that their four-old-year twin daughters, Bella and Vienna — who take over the internet whenever the couple shares their cute videos — understand their Indian culture. And the parents have already started doing their bit. Bohra reveals they make their daughters listen to India’s national anthem every day.

“They’re still too small to understand what patriotism is all about, but it’s a good time to start teaching them about our culture and history. I’ve started teaching them Jana Gana Mana. They sing it, without me even reciting it along with them. I make them watch it on YouTube every day, and it’s got imprinted on their minds. Whenever it comes, they start singing along,” the 37-year-old tells us.

Meanwhile, the couple is not rushing into introducing their daughters, who were born in Canada, the freedom fighters of India. He says, “They’re too young to understand anything, and too soon for me to teach them what freedom fighters are and the significance of the tricolour. But yes, after the national anthem, that’s next.”

The one ritual, which the actor says he has followed on every Independence Day as a child, is the flag hoisting ceremony. “We follow it on every Republic and Independence Day without fail. Since childhood, I’d attend wherever the flag would be hoisted, and Bella and Vienna, too, do the same. I’m sure somewhere, deep down in their soul, they understand the significance,” says the actor.

With the pandemic taking away the freedom of mobility, what is Bohra’s understanding of freedom? How does he look at it?

“This lockdown has taught us that freedom isn’t about celebrating August 15 or January 26... it’s about respecting your space, and everything around. This was the first time we were all cocooned in our houses. We took everything for granted — the freedom of going to office, for groceries, walking on the road, driving a car, going to the gym — every aspect of our routine. Now, we realise what freedom actually is,” he admits.

Patriotism and jingoism, however, feels the actor, are totally different things, and there’s a very fine line. The former, he says, is the love for your country, irrespective of who comes in or goes out.

“You stand up for your country when anybody says anything, you clean your surroundings — that’s love for your country, keeping things positive. It’s like loving your home space. Somebody attacks it, you will fight back, retaliate. Something as simple as what happened with China and India. It was a very small thing in the scheme of things, but I felt I should stop using any Chinese apps. If anyone does something to my family, will I talk to that person or take their help? No!,” he makes a point.

