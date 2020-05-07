Sections
‘I have become more social during the lockdown’

“I have never been so occupied on a daily basis,” says Elli AvRam, who is been doing many things since the lock down began. “I feel the day just goes by. I love dance but because of...

Updated: May 07, 2020 02:37 IST

By Sonil Dedhia,

(Elli AvRam)

“I have never been so occupied on a daily basis,” says Elli AvRam, who is been doing many things since the lock down began. “I feel the day just goes by. I love dance but because of the shooting schedule, I would hardly get time. But I am have been doing it a lot now. I have taken to painting, and have even started writing. I also talk a lot to my friends. It’s really funny because I feel I have become more social these days. The other day, I was talking to a friend back home in Sweden for six and half hours and it wasn’t like we were bored. In fact, right now, work is the last thing on my mind as I just want things to get back to normal for everyone of us.”

Unlike many people the actor says she hasn’t watched much of television and has taken a lot of time self-introspecting, “I haven’t binged watched a single series, as I have kept myself busy doing creative things. I love cooking, and I have been doing a lot. I have been living alone with my cat (Charles) and a house help. Every evening I sit besides my window with my cat and see the sun go down. There is a lot of me time available and I am enjoying it.”

Avram, who was a participant in Bigg Boss says that the reality show somewhere prepared her for the lockdown, “A lot of people are asking me how am I staying positive and not bored. I think subconsciously living in the Bigg Boss house made me adjust staying in the same place. I am not frustrated or feeling anxious. In fact inside the house, we had other people to interact, right now I am on my own. But I have social media and my phone to chat with people, so I can’t complain,” she signs off.

