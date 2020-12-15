Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / I lived in a lot of fear this year. We are still dealing with that fear: Hina Khan

I lived in a lot of fear this year. We are still dealing with that fear: Hina Khan

The actor feels sad that a deadly virus had to exist to push us and make us pause our lives to spend more time with our families.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 14:51 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Hina is thankful that workwise she had a fruitful year.

“For the world, this year was a nightmare. Not just because we faced the pandemic and a lot of people died but many faced financial crisis, there was a rise in domestic violence and people went through anxiety and stress. It was a disastrous year for everyone across the globe,” says Hina Khan. She is thankful that workwise she had a fruitful year with two releases – film Hacked and web show Damaged 2 before March and later starred in the supernatural TV show, Naagin and reality show, Bigg Boss.

“When I look back, personally, I lived in a lot of fear that puts me off that I lost a year of my life. I couldn’t really do anything. I lived this year in fear of Covid-19 and we are still dealing with it. The virus is still here. That’s the kind of mark 2020 has left with me. I will recall this year as fearful,” she admits.

 

Recently she took a trip to the Maldives with her parents and is glad that it worked out well. “It is not impossible to travel but only if you are isolated or away from crowds. If you choose to go to a city and roam around, then you are exposing yourself to the virus. It is so sad that a deadly virus had to exist to push us and make us pause our lives to spend more time with our families. I will continue to spend more time with them, though I do nevertheless,” says the actor.

She recalls how she went to a popular restaurant earlier this week and there was no social distancing being maintained by patrons. “It was Sunday evening and the place was packed, everyone was behaving as if there is no corona. It scared me and I sat in my chair for over four hours. We, as humans, don’t behave responsibly or in a civilised manner. We have become an evil race. We don’t think about future but just about today,” she concludes.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
by Shishir Gupta
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
by Prasun Sonwalkar
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
by HT Correspondent
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Rashmika Mandanna to feature in rapper Badshah’s upcoming music video
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
Australian PM says China coal ban would breach WTO rules
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari may join BJP during Amit Shah’s Bengal visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Mood of the Consumer survey finds decline in household savings due to Covid-19
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.