I lived in a lot of fear this year. We are still dealing with that fear: Hina Khan

“For the world, this year was a nightmare. Not just because we faced the pandemic and a lot of people died but many faced financial crisis, there was a rise in domestic violence and people went through anxiety and stress. It was a disastrous year for everyone across the globe,” says Hina Khan. She is thankful that workwise she had a fruitful year with two releases – film Hacked and web show Damaged 2 before March and later starred in the supernatural TV show, Naagin and reality show, Bigg Boss.

“When I look back, personally, I lived in a lot of fear that puts me off that I lost a year of my life. I couldn’t really do anything. I lived this year in fear of Covid-19 and we are still dealing with it. The virus is still here. That’s the kind of mark 2020 has left with me. I will recall this year as fearful,” she admits.

Recently she took a trip to the Maldives with her parents and is glad that it worked out well. “It is not impossible to travel but only if you are isolated or away from crowds. If you choose to go to a city and roam around, then you are exposing yourself to the virus. It is so sad that a deadly virus had to exist to push us and make us pause our lives to spend more time with our families. I will continue to spend more time with them, though I do nevertheless,” says the actor.

She recalls how she went to a popular restaurant earlier this week and there was no social distancing being maintained by patrons. “It was Sunday evening and the place was packed, everyone was behaving as if there is no corona. It scared me and I sat in my chair for over four hours. We, as humans, don’t behave responsibly or in a civilised manner. We have become an evil race. We don’t think about future but just about today,” she concludes.

