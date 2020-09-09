I want to be part of a cinema, which I haven’t been able to explore being a TV actor:Dheeraj on turning producer

They say change is constant and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, too, has been making changes in his life. Having established himself with a number of successful TV shows, playing the ideal son, he recently took on a grey role in Ekta Kapoor’s ongoing show, Naagin 5 , which was well received.

Talking about his role in the supernatural show, he says, “Though I have played positive characters on TV before, I always felt that I could pull off negative roles well too. My look and performance in the show was widely appreciated by the audiences and I was thrilled that people loved me in a grey role in Naagin 5 while enjoying my positive role in another daily, Kundali Bhagya. Having two dailies ruling the TRP charts has been superb. There is always more scope for performance in a grey or negative role. The whole experience has been great. I have enjoyed the role and the attention that I got.”

Moreover, Dhoopar has also turned producer with a short called Yellow. He admits it was unplanned. “As an actor, I want to be part of a certain kind of cinema, which I haven’t been able to explore being a TV actor. Today, digital content rules and that’s why I opted for a short film. We shot a year ago and now will be streamed on an international platform called Shorts TV. I am currently working on a travel based film for the youth. As a producer, I will have creative freedom to make subjects I want to, and that excites me. I will be acting in the projects and collaborating with other talent too.”