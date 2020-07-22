I went blank when they told me my wife was critical: Himanshu Soni

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor Himanshu Soni went through an ordeal after his wife Sheetal was diagnosed with Covid-19 and later the doctors in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, said she was critical. “It was unbelievable when the doctors told me she was critical and it took me two to three hours to come to terms with it. I was crying and didn’t know how to handle the situation. I went blank for some time. I believe that my faith in God gave me the ability to make the right decisions,” says the actor. His wife was discharged yesterday and will now continue her treatment at home for a month.

Soni reveals Sheetal had travelled to Rishikesh for work and they “don’t know how or where she got infected”. He shares, “At first, it was cold, flu and fever but as she had tested negative before leaving, she didn’t think it could be Covid-19. Once she checked her oxygen levels, she realised it was low and she had breathing trouble. She got admitted to an isolation ward in Rishikesh on July 2. I reached the next day and the doctors told me that she is serious, has pneumonia, so they will shift her to ICU. She would get oxygen in an isolation ward and medicines in the ICU but when I consulted doctors in Mumbai, they told me to shift her to Delhi immediately. On July 4, we shifted her to Delhi with help of her boss Mr BK Modi and his team, Preeti Malhotra, Anamika Sikari and Manish, who organized the ambulance and a bed in Max Smart Sanket hospital. He also helped get the medicine Remdesivir, which is low in stock. The doctors, Arun Diwan, Vivek Nangia and team and the nursing staff took great care and my wife felt good after two doses and recovered easily. She was out of the ICU on July 12, on her birthday.”

Soni admits that meditation gave him calmness and sanity in those tough moments. “Prayers and meditation and medication, of course, helped her,” he says, adding, he is thankful to all the doctors at the hospital, the plasma donors – Mallikji and Gagan Makkar ji and urges that people shouldn’t dismiss symptoms of cold, cough, fever. “Please don’t take it lightly and get a test done after consultation with a doctor.”