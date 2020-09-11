“If Rhea is good, then was Sushant bad?” asks Shashank Vyas

Like many others, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a blow to actor Shashank Vyas, who didn’t know Sushant, but felt connected to him as they had many similarities in life. Explaining Vyas says, “I connected with Sushant on a personal level. He came from a small town like me, he switched from TV to Bollywood, and I will soon make my Bollywood debut, he lost his mother and so did I. So, it felt like the loss of someone close to me.”

While the whole country stands divided between #JusticeForSSR and #JusticeForRhea, the Balika Vadhu actor feels that all those who standing up for Rhea Chakraborty seem to be “implying that she is good, if so, then was Sushant bad?”

He feels that they can’t accuse others of taking sides when they are being biased themselves. “All those people saying that you shouldn’t speculate about the case, you shouldn’t be judgemental – aren’t you doing the same? After more than two months they have realised that Rhea is a good girl, if so, why didn’t they speak up earlier? And if Rhea is good, then was Sushant bad? All those people calling it witch-hunt and saying that CBI will find out the truth, I guess they should also not be biased, they should have stated neutral because Sushant was also a part of their industry,” he says.

Shashank feels that there is an energy which brought all SSR’s fans and others across the globe together and that’s how the #JusticeForSSR campaign started. He also credits the loyal fans of the late actor for all the developments in the case.

“He rose to popularity from television. And people are emotionally attached to daily soap actors and his show Pavitra Rishta was quite popular. He never played the safe game as an actor and if you see he played different roles in all the nine films that he did. His loyal fans were keeping an eye on each and every video put out by the media post his death. People went to the extent that they would pause and zoom the videos to get a clear picture. So from social media, it went to the mainstream media, and became a rage. And not only in India, but overseas too,” he says.

When asked about his views on other celebs keeping mum on the controversy initially, he says, “You can’t compel anyone to talk about it. If I have an opinion about something, then I need to voice it out. Just because I am talking about something, doesn’t mean others will follow suit. It’s an individual choice. Also, it was not because someone said something on the case, but solely because of SSR’s fans. Whatever development and investigation started, it was just because of them. I have been following this case since day one, and whatever I felt I have posted it on my Twitter or Instagram. But I can’t expect others to do the same, that will be wrong of me.”

The CBI is still investigating the case and the Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor feels that the truth will soon come out soon. “CBI is working hard on the case and they are very professional in their approach. And of course, it is private and confidential. I guess what the audience is seeing is what the media wants to show.”

He also slammed the loud debates on news channels and repeatedly using words like “drugs and murder”. He feels that because of the current pandemic situation all the kids are stuck at home, and this will certainly not have a good impact on them. “First, the parents taught their kids about social-distancing because of COVID-19, then the media mobbed Rhea. If I was a kid, I would have definitely questioned my parents that what went wrong with media’s social-distancing. And those loud debates on TV, even on the lowest volume, you can hear their loud voices. Then they keep on using words like drugs, and murder etc. What kind of example are we setting for the next generation? These kids might think that it’s normal to shout. We all want justice, but the media should be responsible enough in presenting the news at least,” he signs off