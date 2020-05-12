Sections
Home / TV / Imelda Staunton hopes ‘to not let the air out of the balloon’ in The Crown’s final season

Imelda Staunton hopes ‘to not let the air out of the balloon’ in The Crown’s final season

British actor Imelda Staunton says she feels "greatly honoured" to get an opportunity to play Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series The Crown.

Updated: May 12, 2020 15:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter.

British actor Imelda Staunton says she feels "greatly honoured" to get an opportunity to play Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series The Crown. The critically-acclaimed royal drama will conclude after its fifth season, which will see Staunton replacing Oscar winner Olivia Colman as the eponymous monarch.

Talking with Entertainment Tonight, the 64-year-old actor said she has to live up to the standards set by her predecessors -- Colman and Claire Foy -- with the role.

 

"I’m greatly honoured. I don’t want to let the air go out of the balloon and I really have to bring it home. I would love to do that for all the people who have gone before me," Staunton said.



Colman, who took over the part from Foy after the first two seasons, made her debut as the Royal Queen with the third season in November last year. She is set to appear in the show's upcoming fourth season.

Staunton is best known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series. The actor has also appeared in movies such as Downtown Abbey, Vera Drake, Nanny McPhee and Maleficent.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 16:36 IST
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
May 12, 2020 16:22 IST
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
May 12, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

State to inform Bombay HC on Friday whether it will use vacant Mahul buildings as quarantine facility
May 12, 2020 16:38 IST
‘Covid-19 recovery rate at 31.7%, getting better every day’: Health minister
May 12, 2020 16:40 IST
No prima facie case against Nirav Modi, claims lawyer
May 12, 2020 16:40 IST
UEFA bans Ukraine forward Biesiedin for 1 year for doping
May 12, 2020 16:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.