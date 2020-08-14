Independence Day special: I tell my daughter freedom means to make your own choice, not forced to do something, says Chhavi Mittal

Sections
Actor Chhavi Mittal, along with her children, daughter Azeera, son, Arham, and husband, Mohit Hussein, would sing the National Anthem and celebrate the flag hoisting ceremony virtually this year.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:40 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Chhavi Mittal, husband Mohit Hussein and their children, Azeera and Arham, are dressed and ready to celebrate a virtual Independence Day.

While her one-year-old son Arham is too young, actor Chhavi Mittal says that it’s her daughter Areeza (7) who is always full of questions. Though schools do their bit in educating kids about important events such as Independence Day, Mittal shares that as a parent, her efforts are driven towards explaining to her kids the meaning of freedom and importance of August 15.

“I tell Areeza that freedom means to make your own choice and not being forced to do something. But before making that choice, you must be ready to face the consequences, too. I also tell her stories from our freedom struggles, the importance of ahimsa (non violence),” she tells us.

Stating that kids are super sensitive, Mittal insists one needs to be careful and mindful of their words while teaching them anything.

“I can’t talk to her much about the bloodshed, aggression and agitation of freedom struggle. The severity of those incidents might affect her young mind. So both Mohit (Hussein; content creator and director) and I focus more on the glorifying the work done by our freedom fighters,” shares the actor.



Much like other kids, Mittal says that her daughter loves singing the National Anthem. “She understands that the tricolour represents India and that we should everything possible to make our nation proud,” she adds.

Sharing her own idealogy behind celebrating I-Day, she believes that that while people set several goals for themselves, they rarely think about the bigger problems the world is facing.

“We can’t close our eyes to issues like poverty, corruption, water crisis etc. This Independence Day, we should pledge to find out ways to be a part of the much-needed change in the society and make it free from all sorts of discriminations. And most importantly, start respecting nature. I’m teaching my children all these, but in a way that they would understand,” she asserts.

Given the pandemic, this year, the August 15 celebration plans would be different for the family.

“Since community celebration of flag hoisting and singing the National Anthem won’t be happening, we’d be attending a virtual celebration that Areeza’s school is organising. This would be a new experience for all of us,” says Mittal, adding how Covid-19 crisis has made us respect freedom more than before and hence, “We must re-evaluate our lives and learn to respect the freedom we’re enjoying right now”.

