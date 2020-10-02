India’s Best Dancer: Geeta Kapur bids tearful adieu to Nora Fatehi, says ‘you leave us with so much to hold on to’

Nora Fatehi, who stepped in as a judge on India’s Best Dancer while Malaika Arora was recuperating from Covid-19, recently shot for her last episode of the show. Geeta Kapur, one of the other judges, bid a tearful farewell to Nora.

According to a source, Geeta had an emotional moment on stage and got teary-eyed as she showered praise on Nora. Geeta admitted that she had grown protective of Nora, took a smidge of kohl, put it behind her ear and said ‘nazar na lage’.

Geeta also shared a collage of pictures with Nora from the upcoming episode and showered love on her. “U came like a breath of fresh air and have left us gasping for more !!! Thank u my baby Nora for being such a lovely and special part of my life ... I don’t know how u did it but in such a short span u filled an important space left by @malaikaaroraofficial with such grace... dignity.. gud vibe ... love and honesty ... and u leave us with so much too hold on too,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I will miss u lil gurl and I’m sure I say this on behalf of all those u come across and go ur way YOU ARE RATCHET ... ur vibe is infectious... god bless u may success be ur best friend and stay with u always ... love u Nora PRA PRA PRA PRA PRRRRRRRRAAAAA. Must watch this week as @norafatehi spends her last weekend on #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial @terence_here @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @framesproductioncompany @tranjeet,” she added.

Also read | Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

Recently, Nora was in the centre of a controversy after a video of co-judge Terence Lewis seemingly touching her inappropriately went viral online. However, she suggested that the clip was doctored.

After Terence shared a picture of him carrying Nora in his arms, she commented, “Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass you and Geeta ma’am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed.”

Malaika, who recovered from Covid-19 last month, will return to India’s Best Dancer. She will shoot for her comeback episode on Monday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more