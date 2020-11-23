Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / India’s Best Dancer: Tiger Pop beats Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier to win the show, takes home Rs 15 lakhs

India’s Best Dancer: Tiger Pop beats Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier to win the show, takes home Rs 15 lakhs

India’s Best Dancer winner is Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh of Gurugram. He won the first season of the dance reality TV dance show during Sunday’s grand finale and took home the prize money of Rs 15 lakh.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 08:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India’s Best Dancer winner is Tiger Pop (Ajay Singh).

The first season of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, has a winner. In the glittering finale, held on Sunday, Tiger Pop (Ajay Singh) of Gurugram emerged the winner, winning a prize money of Rs 15 lakhs. He is known for his dance called ‘popping’.

Tiger beat four other finalists to win the trophy. Names include Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Paramdeep Singh and Shubranil Paul. While Tiger garnered the maximum votes, Mukul and Shweta won the second and third spots respectively.

 

The winning moment on India’s Best Dancer.

The top five contestants of India’s Best Dancer.

Malaika Arora performs in the India’s Best Dancer finale.

India’s Best Dancer was being judged by four - Malaika Arora, choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis and actor Nora Fatehi. Sunday’s episode saw both Malaika and Terence put up a show each. Krushna Abhishek as the host was full of jokes and banter.

Tiger was ecstatic to win the competition. He was quoted in Times of India as saying: “I am beyond happy to have won the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer. I cannot believe that my childhood dream of being on a platform like India’s Best Dancer and winning it, has come true today. The whole journey of being on India’s Best Dancer, right from my very first audition, to my first battle, to being paired with a choreographer like Vartika Jha, to performing and learning something new week on week has been surreal. Standing here on this stage made me realize that adulation cannot be taken for granted. You have to work hard to earn in. I am thankful to all the judges for keeping us grounded and being an inspiration to all of us. I am grateful and overwhelmed for all the love that I have received from all over the world.”

Also read: Sana Khan changes name post wedding, see more pictures of her bridal look

It may be recalled that Nora Fatehi was originally meant only to fill in for a few days after Malaika was diagnosed with Covid-19. On the latter’s return, Nora took leave. However, since Nora became popular during her brief stint, makers of the show decided to bring her back.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 07:30 IST
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Nov 23, 2020 04:59 IST
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Nov 23, 2020 08:15 IST
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week: Report
Nov 23, 2020 02:41 IST

latest news

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson dies of Covid-19
Nov 23, 2020 08:22 IST
Harley-Davidson owners take out ‘Dark Ride’ rallies to protest India pull-out
Nov 23, 2020 08:19 IST
‘Such moments don’t come again’: Shastri backs Kohli’s paternity leave call
Nov 23, 2020 08:18 IST
Delhi’s air quality remains poor, likely to deteriorate further
Nov 23, 2020 08:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.