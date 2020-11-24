Indian Idol 12 contestant reveals he swept sets, moves Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani to tears

Sections
Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 16:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Singing reality show Indian Idol is back with its twelfth season and promos have been shared online. In one of the videos, all three judges - Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani - are moved to tears. They got emotional on hearing the inspiring story of contestant Yuvraj Medhe, who works as a sweeper on the set.

Yuvraj revealed that he worked on himself by taking note of the judges’ comments and feedback for other contestants. “Tum har Hindustani ki umeed ho. Koi bhi aadmi kahin pe bhi ban sakta hai, sirf mehnat karne ki zaroorat hai (You give hope to every Indian. Anyone can make it to this stage, they just have to work hard.),” Himesh told him.

Neha, Himesh and Vishal gave Yuvraj a standing ovation and he kneeled and touched his forehead to the ground as a mark of gratitude.

 



Another promo showed a contestant named Nihaal Tauro singing Phir Mohabbat. His voice floored Himesh, who offered to work with him and said, “Aapne jo abhi performance diya, uske liye main keh sakta hoon, main genuinely aapka fan ho gaya. Tumhari apni identity banane ke liye main tumse ek gaana bhi zaroor gawaunga (I am genuinely a fan after watching your performance. To help you carve your identity, I will definitely make you sing a song for me).”

 

In a third promo, contestant Ashish Kulkarni came on stage, dressed for a job interview. He revealed that he was heading to the final round of an interview straight from the audition. Vishal teased him about multitasking and asked which one he would opt for - Indian Idol or the job - if he cracked both. He replied saying that music is his passion.

 

Ashish sang Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, impressing Vishal, who told him that his voice was ‘very beautiful and very fresh’. Vishal also appreciated Ashish for not trying to imitate any other singer.

Indian Idol 12, which will see Aditya Narayan returning as the host, will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television from November 28.

