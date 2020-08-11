Indian Matchmaking’s Aparna says Pradyuman was even more unfairly represented than her

Indian Matchmaking was a hit with desi audiences and some contestants got more attention than others. Aparna Shewakramani has been through a roller coaster of hate and love online, ever since the show made its debut on Netflix.

Aparna was dubbed the show’s villain initially, but many have come around to believe that perhaps she was actually the feminist heroine we deserved. As for Aparna herself, she thinks someone else was represented worse than her.

Speaking to Tweak India, Aparna said Pradyuman Maloo had to suffer unfair treatment. “I have so much respect for him and I believe that his character was portrayed in an unfair light. More so than any other character, even me. I don’t think that marriage is something he needed or thought he needed to fulfil himself and so I would say stay true to that. Stay true to who you are and follow your own path.”

Aparna said the editing on the show can change perspectives. “I was definitely shocked at the way it was edited, it showed a very two-dimensional perspective of all of us. They were edited, crafted and sensationalised for TV. My dates lasted for more than an hour and all people saw was a 20-second clip.

“So, I try not to take things personally and it’s really interesting to see so many viewers invested in a two-dimensional Aparna they think they know. They come at me, reach out to me, giving me therapy and I’m like ‘you watch sound bytes on TV and you believe this to be absolutely true?’ So maybe it’s time to start thinking about how we’re consuming this content that’s so craftily created,” she said.

None of the participants on the show, which has divided audiences ever since its July 16 premiere, managed to find suitable partners, something which Sima told Hindustan Times she was ‘disappointed’ about.

