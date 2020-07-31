Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia responds to Vyasar’s comments about being heartbroken while watching interactions with Rupam

Matchmaker Sima Taparia, who came under fire for her unfiltered assessment of her clients on the recent Netflix reality series Indian Matchmaking, has defended some of her methods, especially her comments about Rupam, a divorcee who was told her chances of finding a match are slim.

“I think Rupam was a beautiful, smart, lovely girl. I worked hard to find her four excellent matches, and I think she was also happy with my work. Ultimately, her happiness is my only concern,” Sima told Hindustan Times. In the show, Rupam is told that she would have a smaller pool to pick from, and would therefore have to make compromises.

Another participant, Vyasar, also expressed his disappointment at how Rupam in particular was treated. He told Huffington Post, “It was also heartbreaking to see Rupam being told her chances were so poor. I really loved her story, and shed more than a few tears watching her.”

Vyasar also noted that women in the show were often told to adjust, while men were treated more forgivingly by Sima. “I don’t think any woman deserves to be told she has to compromise. It should always be her own decision, what changes she wants to make or not. Besides, men are trash,” he said. Sima, meanwhile, denied that women have it more difficult than men.

Aparna, who was described as ‘negative’ by Sima for being clear about the sort of person she wants in her life, said that she was ‘concerned’ about some of the things Sima said about her on the show. Aparna said in a Netflix India video, “I think that’s very strange and very concerning and it actually gave me a little pause about the process, and how it was going to look for me.”

