Indian Matchmaking sensation Sima Taparia reacts to viral memes, criticism: ‘I always take everything positively’ 

The breakout star of hit Netflix reality show, Indian Matchmaking, Sima Taparia, is not bothered by the criticism she has received online. Sima says she takes it all on a positive note.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about the show and the reactions she received online for it, Sima said she loves her ‘fans’. “I thank all my viewers for their love. It’s been really great reading reviews and messages from social media. I love my fans too,” she said. Talking about the less than positive reactions, she said, “I always take everything positive. It makes me stronger.”

Sima is a matchmaker from Mumbai who is roped by a bunch of NRI men and women who wish to find a partner for themselves. The series went viral online as the perfect candidate for some cringe-watching. It shows sexist and bigoted men and women looking for fair girls and rich boys to get married to. And Sima is the one who facilitates these arrangements. After the episodes aired last week, many took to Twitter to make memes on Sima and her constant reminder for women on the show to compromise in relationships.

Talking about her clients on the show, Sima said she is still in touch with all of them. “Keeping long term relation is the key here. Once I meet them neither I forget not do they,” she said. However, none of the men and women ended up together.

Talking to HT Brunch, Sima said, “Earlier most families had that one person who would show relations to each other or the parents would say, this is the boy or girl of a marriageable age. But today, no one wants to be a mediator. That’s why I thought I should do that job,” says Sima. “Now I’ve matched so many couples that it is difficult to recollect names!”

“Sometimes engagement happens after looking at two matches, sometimes three. It is god’s will and their destiny! I cannot say no to a client, kyuki they are the most important factor in my venture,” she added.

Indian Matchmaking is currently the number one show on Netflix in India. Talking about possibility of a second season, Sima said the decision rests with Netflix.

