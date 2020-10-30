Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Indraneil Sengupta: TV still commands reach and popularity, so it would be wrong to say TV days are over

Indraneil Sengupta: TV still commands reach and popularity, so it would be wrong to say TV days are over

Actor Indraneil Sengupta says a show going on for five years not just means audience liking it but it also means a consistent source of income for those associated with it.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:39 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Indraneil Sengupta has worked in a number of projects on TV, web and films.

There have been constant talks around how TV needs to up its game given the kind of content that web and films are churning or else it might lose its relevance soon. Actor Indraneil Sengupta, however, insists that small screen is here to stay for long.

“In terms of reach, web and films can’t be compared to TV. In many households, watching TV is a daily affair and the way shows are still being loved, it would be wrong to say that TV days are over. There are many who’ve been watching daily soaps for the last 10-15 years and still enjoys the format,” says the actor, known for TV shows, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, Maayka and Nimki Mukhiya.

Referring to debates around regressive content on TV, Sengupta believes it all depends on the kind of content that works and is being consumed.

 



“TV also offers a lot of security in terms of money. A show going on for five years not just means audience liking it but also a consistent source of income for those associated with it,” adds the actor, who has been simultaneously working in TV, films and web.

For Sengupta it has always been quality over medium and screen time. “Basically, as an actor, I should be doing everything possible. Why will I say yes or no to certain things in terms of mediums? Won’t that be an illogical stand to have? Every medium has its own charm, we can’t put a medium down. When I get offers, I really need to understand what matters more to me — longer commitment and reaching every household via TV with a show or reaching a selective few via a film or going beyond borders via a web show. I weigh in on the offers I get, before I move ahead,” he elaborates.

Sengupta, who been part of web shows such as The Gone Game and Abhay 2, also shares that he has never been concerned about whether he’s playing the lead or the supporting parts and calls such things “trivial”.

He reasons, “It’s not that I haven’t played lead roles in films, TV and web, but it has never been something that concerns me. And I don’t think that I’m in the hero category, so I must do only certain parts. What matters is whether the role has substance. The story is the hero and not the characters, something that web is doing right now.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid-19: Study
Oct 30, 2020 14:50 IST
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Oct 30, 2020 14:48 IST
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
Oct 30, 2020 14:35 IST
China focuses on building its own core tech as US curbs supply
Oct 30, 2020 13:15 IST

latest news

‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Oct 30, 2020 14:56 IST
China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet
Oct 30, 2020 14:52 IST
Ray Fisher says Justice League set saw ‘massive blowups, threats, coercion’
Oct 30, 2020 14:51 IST
Mumbai Police remove posters slamming Emmanuel Macron
Oct 30, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.