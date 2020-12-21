Inside Anita Hassanandani’s baby shower hosted by Ekta Kapoor: TV celebs are ‘all ready to welcome baby Reddy’

Producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand baby shower for her close friend, actor Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy. The bash was attended by a host of celebrities from the television industry, including Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Sanaya Irani and others.

Many of the guests took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the celebrations. Rohit shared a picture of himself gazing lovingly into Anita’s eyes and wrote, “BabyShower done right! Thanks @tanusridgupta @ektarkapoor for hosting us.” While he was casually dressed in a grey long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans, she wore a yellow maxi dress.

Ekta shared a selfie video from the party, in which she asked everyone behind her, “Is it a man? Is it a Superman? What is it, guys?” They all excitedly replied, “It’s a baby!,” and started clapping.

Karishma shared a bunch of pictures from the baby shower and wrote, “Congratulations to the cutest and the sweetest couple. Lots of love to you and the baby.” Krystle posted a picture with Anita and Rohit, and wrote, “All Ready to welcome baby Reddy.”

Aditi Bhatia shared a picture with the parents-to-be and captioned it, “Never have I been so happy for getting replaced. #BabyReddy we are Ready for you.”

Earlier, Anita had shared a video, in which she talked about being ‘absolutely ready’ to start a family. She had said, “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.” She had then jokingly added, “I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly.”

