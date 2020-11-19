Sections
Inside Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal's birthday party with cake and balloons: 'Another year around the sun'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal shared a sneak peek of her birthday celebrations on Instagram. In the pictures, she was seen posing with a cake in a room decorated with balloons and streamers.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sara Gurpal turned a year older on Thursday.

Punjabi actor-singer Sara Gurpal, who became a household name after entering Bigg Boss 14, turned a year older on Thursday. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, and her room decked up with pink and white balloons and streamers.

Sara could be seen on the bed, with balloons strewn around her, and holding up a white-coloured cake. She wore a white lace top and sequin pants. “It’s my birthday. Another year around the sun,” she wrote in her caption.

Actor-singer Jassie Gill wrote on her post, “Happy birthday sara,” followed by a hug emoji. Punjabi singer Happy Raikoti also wished her in the comments section. Fans also sent in their wishes, with many of them dropping heart emojis on the post.

 



Sara was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14, after just a week of being on the show. She was evicted on the basis of the seniors’ votes, and has on several occasions blamed Sidharth Shukla for her exit.

Also read: When Sushmita Sen offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents, got this response from her

“You know that what happened with me was unfair. If the audience were to evict me, I would think that maybe they did not like my personality and I should change it or whatever, but the nation liked my personality. Even after that, if this happens because of one person, that is totally unfair. From the tasks to household chores, I did it all and I am really proud of it. Even Hina and Gauahar were against it and did not want me to leave,” she said in a video shared on Instagram after leaving Bigg Boss 14.

In an interview with Hindustan Times after her eviction, Sara talked about the possibility of returning as a wild card contestant. “Time will tell. If I go, I will go with full courage and show Sidharth I don’t deserve to be outside Bigg Boss 14 but inside. If I get a chance, I will definitely go. But jab tak inka khud ka sort nahi hota ki inka kya chal raha hai (until they sort out what is happening), I have no idea about the wild card entry,” she said.

