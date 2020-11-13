Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy shine the brightest, see pics

Film producer and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her residence on Thursday with who’s who from the industry showing up in their festive best. Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani were among those who attended the annual party at Ekta’s home.

Mouni Roy chose an ivory lehenga with bohemian vibes and statement jewellery as she arrived for the party. Karishma Tanna was seen in a fuchsia lehenga with mirror work and a deep neck.

Mrunal Thakur’s two-toned sari was classy yet sexy. Another actor who chose a sari on the occasion was Harleen Sethi. Karan Patel, who featured in Ekta’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, came with his wife Ankita Bhargav. The two were seen in gold and black. Another couple who chose the same statement colours were Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy. The expectant parents posed for the shutterbugs.

Shabbir Ahluwalia also joined the celebrations with wife Kanchi Kaul. Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra was also seen at the party.

It will be a muted Diwali celebration in the Hindi film industry this year. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts a party every year, has decided to call off his bash this year. Talking to media a few days earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had said, “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this?”

He had added, “Civilization is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream.”