Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Inside Punit J Pathak-Nidhi Singh’s wedding: Bharti Singh dances with the couple

Inside Punit J Pathak-Nidhi Singh’s wedding: Bharti Singh dances with the couple

Choreographer-actor Punit J Pathak and girlfriend Nidhi Singh tied the knot in Lonavala on Friday. See their photos and videos here.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Singh’s wedding was a private affair.

Choreographer and actor Punit J Pathak married girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh at a grand wedding on Friday in Lonavala. The wedding was attended by their family, friends and industry colleagues including Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and actor Yashaswini Dayama.

The couple had earlier got engaged in August. Punit and Nidhi gave a sneak peek of their wedding on social media. Bharti also took to social media to wish the happy couple. “Congratulations my favourite couple @punitjpathakofficial @nidhimoonysingh #happylife #married,” she wrote on Instagram with photos from the wedding.

 

 



 

 

Punit and Nidhi chose to twin in pink for their wedding ceremony. While she wore a blush pink lehenga, he was seen in a light pink sherwani. Other videos show them dancing with their friends at the celebrations. Punit had said about his wedding in an earlier interview, “Nothing can be better than getting hitched to your best friend.”

Punit came in the spotlight with the second season of reality show Dance India Dance, in which he was the second runner-up. He was a choreographer for several seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and has also been a part of other dance reality shows including Dance Plus, Dance Champions and India’s Next Superstars. Last year, he participated in the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and emerged as the winner.

In 2013, Punit made his Bollywood debut with Remo D’Souza’s ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. He has also acted in ABCD 2 and Nawabzaade. His most recent release was Street Dancer 3D, in which he played Varun’s elder brother and a dancer, who gets injured during a dance battle and is left bedridden. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Raghav Juyal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
by Jayashree Nandi

latest news

I’m ready to bat at any position from No. 1 to 3: Labuschagne
by Press Trust of India
Post-Covid world order offers limitless opportunity for India: Tata Sons Chairman
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz premiers online, Dirty Picture actor dies at 33
Pro-Trump supporters to rally again in Washington
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.